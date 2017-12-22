Lake Chelan area youngsters treated to shopping spree with cops and EMS

Lake Chelan area first responders played Santa’s helper with 37 children and their families from Chelan, Manson and Entiat Thursday at the Santa Stars event. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said the kids got to go on $100 shopping sprees at WalMart with members of law enforcement and EMS agencies.

Officers from Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, the Sheriff’s Office, fire services, Washington State Patrol and EMS participated in Santa Stars. Burnett said the family of each child was also presented a $100 gift card to help with holiday expenses.

The event included a pancake breakfast for the kids, their families and everyone in the emergency response community, hosted by Chelan County Fire . Last week, local law enforcement in Chelan and Douglas Counties took 80 kids from the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts on similar shopping sprees at Hooked on Toys. Burnett says both events are intended to show kids the person behind the badge