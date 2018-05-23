Lake Wenatchee First Responders host Open House

Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue hosts an Open House this Saturday. Assistant Chief Bill Moffatt says residents can sign up for their free smoke alarm program through the American Red Cross which includes free battery replacements. Moffatt said “our goal is to get a smoke alarm in everybody’s sleeping space” Moffatt says almost 900 alarms have been installed through the program.

Residents can also pick up free reflective address signs which help first responders locate homes in dark or snowy conditions. Other planned activities include a medical helicopter display, free kids bike helmets, car seat inspections, an extrication demo, fire safety information, blood pressure checks, and fire apparatus and equipment displays.

Cascade Medical Center is a partner for the Open House from 10am to 3pm at the Plain Fire station. Look for more details here