A landline phone outage is affecting Coulee City, Hartline, Wilson Creek. A fiber cut has occurred impacting landline telephones in Coulee City, Hartline, Wilson Creek and parts of Lincoln County. Technicians are on-site working to restore service. Cellular phones calls have not been impacted.
Citizens impacted by this outage can call 911 directly from cell phones.
Landline Phone Outage in Grant County
