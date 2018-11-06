latest News

Landline Phone Outage in Grant County

Posted By: NewsRadio 560 KPQ News Services November 6, 2018

A landline phone outage is affecting Coulee City, Hartline, Wilson Creek.  A fiber cut has occurred impacting landline telephones in Coulee City, Hartline, Wilson Creek and parts of Lincoln County. Technicians are on-site working to restore service. Cellular phones calls have not been impacted.
Citizens impacted by this outage can call 911 directly from cell phones.

