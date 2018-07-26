Lane Closures Saturday for Sellar Bridge Inspection

The Department of Transportation will have a team inspecting the Senator George Sellar Bridge on Saturday.

Signs have been positioned for several days alerting motorists of possible delays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday when both outside lanes will be closed.

The closures will reduce traffic to one westbound lane and two eastbound lanes.

Saturday traffic volumes are lighter than weekdays but motorists may experience delays and could consider using the Odabashian Bridge on Wenatchee’s north end as an alternative.