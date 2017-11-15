Law Enforcement battle for great cause

The 5th annual charity flag football game pitting Wenatchee Police officers against Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies ended in a win for Jerry’s Harvest. The charity provides Thanksgiving meals for individuals and families living with cancer or receiving Home Health/Hospice Care on Thanksgiving Day. Wenatchee Police Detective Kevin Battis says fundraising is still being tallied but should come in around $1-thousand for Jerry’s Harvest. About 25 officers and deputies played in cold and soggy conditions Sunday night in the Apple Bowl.

Oh yeah, the score…..Chelan County Deputies came out on top, 36-6 Battis said even though Wenatchee’s record is 0-5 in the series, next year is going to be the game Wenatchee Police break through with a win.

Meaghan Peterson, who is the daughter of the late Jerry Peterson for which Jerry’s Harvest is named, will be a guest on “The Agenda” Friday, November 17th at 1pm She will wxplain how you can support Jerry’s Harvest this Thanksgiving