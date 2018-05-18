Law Enforcement Practices Active Shooter Training at Alcoa

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the old Alcoa building this week learning how to deal with active shooter situations. Lieutenant Kelly Gregerson with the Washington State Patrol says the unpredictability of these situations makes these trainings paramount.

“To improve their abilities to respond to the various potential threats that have presented over the nation over the past many years and to improve their ability to work as a team which is why we had multiple different agencies at it.

Gregerson says the more training they go through, the better prepared they will be.

“This presents opportunities for officers to see how each other does certain movements through buildings and how they handle clearing rooms and looking for active shooters and how they enter buildings. [Knowing] what they can do to protect each other and make it as safe as possible for them to take care of it.”

The training is held as often as possible and are supported federal agents who provide the education.