Lawmaker calls bill an infringement on 2nd Amendment Rights

Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley is raising concerns about Senate Bill 6620 he says would ban young adults from purchasing certain firearms based simply on age.

“Instead of a limited category of semi-automatic weapons, the bill now targets all semi-automatic rifles. These are normal everyday hunting and target shooting rifles that millions of law-abiding citizens own and use in a responsible manner.”

The bill proposes a ban on the sale of any semi-automatic rifle to a person under 21, and expanded background checks for all sales of those weapons to those 21 and older. Semi-automatic shotguns are not covered in the bill. Minors are already prohibited from purchasing handguns.

Wagoner’s staff claims statistics show there have been about 153 mass shootings nationwide since the first acknowledged civilian mass shooting in 1966. Wagoner said only 12 of the shooters involved would have been affected by the proposed gun-purchase ban. Out of that group of twelve, nine had known psychiatric issues that could have been addressed under a state mental-health law already on the books.

“To put this bill in perspective, it would infringe on the rights of hundreds of thousands of law-abiding Washington citizens because of a description that fits only three mass shooters nationwide in the past 52 years,” Wagoner explained.

Wagoner added that the bill also includes young women in the gun-purchase ban for no apparent reason.

Wagoner noted that the bill, introduced Feb. 23, was referred to the budget committee instead of the Senate Law and Justice Committee, which traditionally considers policy proposals concerning firearms.