Lawmaker placed on leave from college due to investigation

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – 13th District State Rep. Matt Manweller, who is facing scrutiny over past allegations of sexual harassment while teaching at Central Washington University has been placed on leave by the school because of a new investigation.

The News Tribune and Northwest News Network reported Monday that the university would not disclose the nature of the investigation of Manweller or any further details about it. Manweller (R) represents all or most of Grant, Lincoln and Kittitas County.

The move comes as Manweller, who is a political science professor at the college, has been the subject of new reports related to 2012 and 2013 investigations of him by the school into allegations of sexual harassment.

Manweller has denied those allegations.

The university never determined the allegations Manweller to be substantiated, though school officials formally reprimanded Manweller at least once, saying he had problems maintaining boundaries with students.