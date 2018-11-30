Leavenworth Adventure Park Application Completed for Second Time

The Leavenworth Adventure Park application has been resubmitted to the city and will have a public comment period beginning December 5th. This is the second attempt by Dave Moffett and John Sutherland to build the Adventure Park. Concerns over traffic and parking, among others, caused the application to be pulled back in September. The park would open in late 2019 or early 2020. The new application is expected to address the concerns by Leavenworth citizens. Once the public comment period is done December 19th, an environmental review will begin.