Leavenworth Adventure Park Permit Application Withdrawn

Developers of a proposed alpine-themed adventure park in Leavenworth have put their plans on hold. Leavenworth City Administrator Joel Walinski said the City of Leavenworth was notified on Wednesday by the Leavenworth Adventure Park development team that they are withdrawing their application for a Conditional Use Permit for the Leavenworth Adventure Park. Walinski said the partners in the development withdrew the application in part, on community feedback on their proposal but indicated they plan to begin the process again at a later date.

Public comment was both favorable and against the project. Those who expressed concerns claimed the proposal provided inadequate parking and traffic mitigation and cited the impact to neighboring property from light and noise. The proposed site is at Icicle Road and Hwy 2.

The year-round, family oriented adventure park would feature a first of it’s kind toboggan style coaster attraction in Phase 1 with Phase 2 additions like zipline and bungy-based activities.

The developers are David Moffett, President, D. R. Moffett & Associates, Inc. who is listed as a former owner of ski resorts at Snoqualmie Pass and business partner John Sutherland of Leavenworth.

More information on the Leavenworth Adventure Park proposal and public letters in support or opposing the project can be found at this link on the City of Leavenworth Web Site