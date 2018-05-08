Leavenworth Brush Dropoff Now Open Fridays and Saturdays

The drop-off brush yard on East Leavenworth Road in Leavenworth will be open on Saturdays as well as Fridays to accommodate homeowners and businesses in the apple maggot quarantine area of western Chelan County.

The site will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays beginning immediately. The brush drop-off site is located at the Chelan County day pit on East Leavenworth Road, near the intersection of Icicle Road.

Cost is $10 a cubic yard, with a minimum fee of $10. Brush, tree and bush trimmings, garden waste, needles, and leaves will be accepted at the drop-off site. Tree trimmings are limited to 12 feet long and 8 inches in diameter maximum. No rocks, dirt, sod, lumber or garbage are allowed.

Residents and businesses are reminded that the Dryden Transfer Station, which is in a pest-free zone, does not accept brush and yard waste from the apple maggot quarantine area of western Chelan County, which includes Leavenworth, Plain and Lake Wenatchee. Residents living in the quarantine area also should keep tree limbs and cuttings, brush, grass and homegrown tree fruit out of their household garbage.

A searchable apple maggot quarantine map is available at:

https://agr.wa.gov/PlantsInsects/InsectPests/AppleMaggot/Quarantine.aspx