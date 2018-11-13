Leavenworth Brush Pile Burn is Canceled on Wednesday

Chelan County Public Works has canceled plans to burn a brush pile scheduled for Wednesday in Leavenworth because of weather conditions, including poor smoke ventilation.

Information Officer Jill FitzSimmons said Chelan County Public Works likes to provide residents a 24 hour notice before burning.

A burn ban Tuesday also impacted the decision to delay the plans for Wednesday’s now canceled burn.

Public Works will update when a new burn date has been scheduled on it’s facebook page and the Chelan County website