Leavenworth Brush Pile Burn is Canceled on Wednesday

Posted By: Dave Bernstein November 13, 2018

Chelan County Public Works has canceled plans to burn a brush pile scheduled for Wednesday in Leavenworth because of weather conditions, including poor smoke ventilation.

Information Officer Jill  FitzSimmons said Chelan County Public Works likes to provide residents a 24 hour notice before burning.

A burn ban Tuesday also impacted the decision to delay the plans for Wednesday’s now canceled burn.

Public Works will update when a new burn date has been scheduled on it’s facebook page and the Chelan County website 

 

