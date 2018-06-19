Leavenworth Brush Yard Stopping Saturday Operations June 29th

After Saturday, June 29, Chelan County’s Leavenworth drop-off brush yard will return to being open only on Fridays. So there are two Saturday brush drop-off days left in the summer season.

The brush yard will return to operating two days a week (Fridays and Saturdays) in September for fall cleanup.

The site will continue to be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays throughout the summer months. The brush drop-off site is at the Chelan County day pit on East Leavenworth Road, near the intersection of Icicle Road.

Cost is $10 a cubic yard, with a minimum fee of $10. Brush, tree and bush trimmings, garden waste, needles, and leaves will be accepted at the new drop-off site. Tree trimmings are limited to 12 feet long and 8 inches in diameter maximum. No rocks, dirt, sod, lumber or garbage are allowed.

Residents and businesses are reminded that the Dryden Transfer Station, which is in a pest-free zone, does not accept brush and yard waste from the apple maggot quarantine area of western Chelan County, which includes Leavenworth, Plain and Lake Wenatchee. Residents living in the quarantine area also should keep tree limbs and cuttings, brush, grass and homegrown tree fruit out of their household garbage. A searchable apple maggot quarantine map is available online.

Updates on the Leavenworth brush yard’s hours will be posted to this ListServ as well as to the county website.