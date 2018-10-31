Leavenworth Parking Study Completed

The Leavenworth city council recently reviewed and accepted a recently-completed study on the city’s parking.

Within the report were some guiding principles as to how the city should move forward to address some of the parking issues identified.

Leavenworth city administrator Joel Walinski identified some of the proposed solutions, “Things from adding additional capacity, whether that’s a parking garage or maybe it’s more surface-level parking, to looking at timed parking on street so you’d get more turnover, to looking at more bike parking, [and] better pedestrian access.”

“One of the other big issues has to do with employee parking.” continued Walinski, “Employee parking is not necessarily a city hall issue, it’s more of a business/city issue in terms of how to address that. Because what we did find is that quite a bit of the parking right now, on a daily basis, is being used by employees.”

The city will next form a parking stakeholders committee that will address some of the problems and solutions from the parking study.