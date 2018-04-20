Leavenworth Parking Study Public Meeting May 2nd

The city of Leavenworth will hold a public meeting Wednesday May 2nd to reveal the results of a parking study. City Adminstrator Joel Walinski says there will be a presentation at 6 in the Festhalle on the current situation so they can get public feedback.

Walinski said this study has been focused on non-event parking which he says is separate.

The city hired the same parking consultant as Wenatchee to look at the good and bad in the Bavarian town.

They also looked at current parking regulations.