Level 1 Advisory Issued For Mad River Road and Ardenvoir

There is a new evacuation alert this afternoon as a result of activity on the Cougar Creek Fire.

At noon Thursday, Chelan County Emergency Management issued a Level 1 evacuation notice for Mad River Road and the community of Ardenvoir. Level 1 means “Prepare now.” People are warned that current or projected threats from the hazards associated with the coming fire are present right now.

The Entiat River road from Mud Creek to Potato Creek remains under a level 2, which means “prepare to leave at any time.” The Entiat River road north of Potato Creek remains below level 3, which means “Leave now.”

The new notice was issued because the Cougar Creek fire has advanced into the rising waters of Grandma Creek and has established itself near Tyee Ridge and is visible from the bottom of the Entiat Valley.

The Cougar Creek Fire is 10,800 acres with 0% containment. The Lost Fire is approximately 60 acres. About 900 personnel are assigned to both fires which remain the top priority in the northwest.

Shannon Prather, Incident Commander provided a briefing on the Lost and Cougar Creek Fires this morning