Level 1 alert expanded for Monitor brush fire

UPDATE 3:30PM – New areas under Level 1 Alert All of the north side of Easy Street from US 2 to American Fruit Road Both sides of: Warm Springs Canyon road, Sunridge Lane, West Eagle Rock Drive, W. Eagle Rock Place, April Drive…. and the previous Level 1s Lure Lane and Mylius Road.

UPDATE 3pm –Acreage figure revised

The stubborn grass and brush fire above Monitor had grown to approximately 500 acres by early afternoon according to Chelan County Emergency Management’s facebook page. Resources on the fire include Chelan County Fire, the Chelan County helicopter which is dipping water from the nearby Wenatchee River and personnel from the Bureau of Land Management, Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service. 2 bulldozers are digging containment line and additional resources are coming from Grant County. No structures have been damaged according to Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management and there has been no change in evacuation alerts; Current Evacuation notifications…..LEVEL 1 Lure Lane, Mylius Rd., and the north side of Easy Street from US 2 to Lure Lane.

The fire command post has been established just west of the Hot Rod Cafe on Easy Street in Monitor. Magnussen said the business is open but the public is asked to avoid the staging area.

UPDATE 2pm LEVEL 1 alert expanded The grass and brush fire burning near Monitor had gone to a 3rd alarm and the Level 1 advisory was expanded for residences on the NORTH side of Easy Street from US 2 to Lure Lane. The Level 1 notice is still posted for Lure Lane and Mylius Rd A Chelan County helicopter continues to drop water on the fire.

Original story

A 100 acre grass and brush fire went to a 2nd alarm and was burning near homes in the Apple Road area between Cashmere and Monitor. Rich Magnussen at Chelan County Emergency Management reported about 5 homes on Lure Lane and Mylius Road near Easy Street were placed on a Level 1 evacuation alert. US 2 Westbound near Monitor was reduced to one line due to fire apparatus. Personnel from DNR, the Forest Service and Chelan County Fire 6 have responded and a helicopter was making water drops in the noon hour. The fire was reported to Rivercom just after 11am.