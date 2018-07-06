Level 1 Evacuation Orders on Little Camas Fire

The Little Camas Fire has grown to 400 acres and the Chelan County Sheriff’s office has placed the Camas Meadows Bible Camp and three adjacent homes under a level 1 evacuation notice.
Due to fire activity in the area, Forest Service Trail Red Hill #1223 and Tronsen Ridge Trail #1204 from Ruby Creek Trail to the 5 Miles Road junction are closed to public access. The remainder of the area is open. The fire is burning in steep rugged terrain on Weyerhaeuser land.
6 Rotor-wing and 2 fixed wing aircraft are attacking the fire today. This includes heavy tankers dropping fire retardant.
Firefighting aircraft will be taking water from the Bible Camp pond. 270 firefighters and 4 dozers are involved in ground fire attack.
A Type 2 Incident Management team is coming in to manage the fire.
Red Flag Warning conditions with strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity are expected in the fire zone through Saturday
