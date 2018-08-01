Level 2 Notices Go Up on Cougar Creek Fire

UPDATE 3PM–Chelan County Emergency Management has raised Level 1 advisory to Level 2 Evacuation Notices (Get Ready) for Mad River Rd on both sides of the roadway to the end of Entiat River Road at MP 24

Residents will be briefed on the Cougar Creek fire at a community meeting tonight at 6:00 pm at the Entiat Fire Station #8 in Entiat.

ORIGINAL POST 9AM–

The fire continues to burn in heavy timber, snags, and logs in steep inaccessible terrain, 20 miles northwest of Entiat. The fire was started by lightening on July 28th. Yesterday, crews continued building containment lines around the fire. Crews also are working to improve the existing lines from previous fires in the area. Crews have been monitoring the fire from viewpoints and tracking fire behavior. Forecasted winds are expected to push the fire to the south-southeast. A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered and is expected to arrive later in the week.

The fire is at 803 acres with 0% containment.

Last night, crews were sent to the Navarre Coulee fire to support local agencies with initial attack. Crews, engines and overhead worked through the night assisting the local agencies.

Evacuations: A Level 1 Fire Advisory took affect July 31st for both sides of the Entiat River Road from Mad River Road to the end of the Entiat River Road, to include Mud Creek Road. Ardenvoir is not affected. Level 1 means to be aware of fires in the area and be “Get Ready” incase a higher level of evacuation is issue.

Closures: Forest Service Road #6101 is closed from Deer Camp to Maverick Saddle

Forest Service Road #5200 is closed from French Corral To Maverick Saddle

Alder Ridge Trail #1523 is closed above the Faultline Road #6104 (where the seasonal closure begins)

Chikamin Tie Trail #1561.1 is closed above Forest Service Road #6210

Closures on the Entiat Ranger District:

Upper Mad River Trail System

Tommy Creek Trail

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) remains in place over the Cougar Creek fire area restricting public access for aircrafts including drones. The public is reminded that all air operations are grounded any time a drone is sighted within the TFR, which inhibits their ability to do critical fire suppression efforts. Flying within the TFR is prohibited and against the law.