Level 3 Evacuation Orders for Parts of Grand Coulee

A wildfire in the Grand Coulee area has forced level 3 evacuation orders for residents in the Northwest section of City of Grand Coulee. This includes Pleasant Valley Road, 1st St, D St, E St, F St, G St., Lewis St and H St. and SR174 North of the canal. Level 2 evacuation orders for Central and east sections of City of Grand Coulee. There are also Level 1 evacuation orders for the Town of Electric City and Town of Coulee Dam.