Level 3 Evacuations Go Up on Potato Creek, Cougar Creek and Lost Fires Top Priorities

The Cougar Creek and Lost Fire are considered the top priorities in Washington and Oregon according to Public Information Officer Nick Mikel. That means more resources are arriving and will be readily available as needed. The Cougar Creek Fire is at 6,169 acres and is burning 20 miles northwest of Entiat.

The Lost Fire has increased to just under 60 acres but there is a concern the fire could grow and merge with the Cougar Creek blaze depending on weather conditions and if fire crews are able to get a line around the fire.

As of Tuesday morning, the Cougar Creek fire is staffed by 700 personnel including 15 crews, 4 aircraft, 36 engines and 9 bulldozers are being shared between the Cougar Creek and Lost Fires. Mikel said that number is increasing.

Burnout operations along the west side of the Tyee Lookout were halted Monday afternoon as fire activity increased on the Cougar Creek Fire. The fire moved into the Grandma Creek and Young Creek drainages Monday afternoon and remained active in to the early Tuesday morning. Firefighters again monitored and patrolled the Entiat Valley during the overnight hours. Crews were returning Tuesday to reassess suppression options for the day, with aircraft available to assist firefighters on the ground in an attempt to hold the fire along Tyee Ridge.

The Lost Fire has grown to approximately 58 acres. Very Large Air Tankers (VLATs) dropped several loads of retardant on the fire Monday. Today, a Type 1 hotshot crew will be added to a staff of 16 smokejumpers, 8 firefighters who repelled in from a helicopter, and a local Type 2 initial attack hand crew in aggressively attacking the fire.

The lightning sparked Bannock Lakes Fire is approximately 17 miles west of Stehekin in the Glacier Peaks Wilderness. It is less than 50 acres and is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain. It continues to be monitored daily by air. Information on the Forest area closure

The Whitepine Fire, in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, is approximately 3 miles south of Stevens Pass Nordic Center and 19 miles northwest of Leavenworth. This lightning-caused fire remains small and is being regularly monitored from the air. Information on the Forest area

Tuesday’s forecast calls for somewhat lighter winds but hotter temperatures and lower humidity than Monday. Residents should expect to see areas of smoke rising from the Cougar Creek and Lost fires during the afternoon and evening hours.

Evacuations:

LEVEL 3 Evacuation order (LEAVE NOW) has been issued effective 12 Noon Tuesday for Potato Creek to end of Entiat River Road at Milepost 25 on both sides of the road. There will be a manned roadblock at the intersection of Potato Creek and Entiat River Road. Red Cross is on standby at the Warehouse Community Church. Level two evacuations are in effect from Mad River road north to mile post 24.5. Forest Service campgrounds remain closed and the forest closure order remains in effect.

The Red Cross continues to have a presence within the community. Please call Stucco by Alex, Inc., at 509-421-7999 for Red Cross assistance. For the most current announcements, visit Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook

Smoke:

Smoke from the Cougar Creek and Lost Fires continue to be visible from surrounding communities. Individuals with respiratory problems are encouraged to acquire N95 masks. These masks are available at local fire stations, provided by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. For more information on smoke and public health

Closures:

U.S. Forest Service lands, roads, and trails are closed within Forest Roads 5700, 5200, 6101, 5800, 5605. Campgrounds along the Entiat River Road north of Potato Creek are closed. For additional information on this closure

Incident Management Team:

California Interagency Incident Management Team 5 is managing the fire out of the Incident Command Post located at the Entiat School.