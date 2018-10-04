Lighthouse Ministries Announces 2018 Night in a Box

A throng of Wenatchee’s youth were on hand for the announcement of the 2018 Night in a Box Wednesday at Walla Walla Park.

Kids from different community organizations from around the Wenatchee Valley competed in games and team-building exercises as organizers announced this year’s Night in a Box fundraiser and the details surrounding it.

This year’s event will begin at six in the evening Friday, November 16th and will conclude the next morning at nine. All proceeds will be used to help the homeless in the Wenatchee valley.

While the 2017 Night in a Box was by all accounts a success, the 2018 version is already off to a roaring start. Lighthouse Ministries has partnered with organizations such as NCW Young Life, The Living Room, The River Academy, Grace City Church, Awaken Church, and Trinity Church. Kids from each organization have already set their respective organization’s goals for fundraising and will be competing with each other.

Volunteer Korey Korfiatis says, “This year we focused on the youth as a way to generate some energy and some excitement and get them involved. I’m so excited with the fact that all these different groups came together… You look at the hours that these kids are saying they’ll contribute in terms of community service and it totals 456 hours. That’s what I’m excited about.”

However, Korfiatis stressed that although it has been exciting seeing kids from the valley energized and engaged in this effort, fundraising will ultimately come down to adults.

“We definitely want more involvement than just the youth; they’re just helping us kick this off. We want the whole valley to get involved!”

For more information go to anightinabox.com