Lighthouse Ministries Hopes to Recoup Vital Donations Stolen in Burglary

Lighthouse Ministries new location at 410 South Columbia Street in Wenatchee was burglarized sometime on August 12th or 13th. Pastor Shawn Arrington said a vehicle was likely used to ram through steel doors and thieves headed straight for a dropbox and demolished it, stealing checks and cash “They didn’t touch anything else, they just took the the mail and left” Arrington said the lockbox contained several days of mail and envelopes with cash and check donations for a major fundraising campaign to complete remodeling on the new space

Arrington hopes the stolen funds of between $3,000 and $20,000 can be recouped so the new facility can still open in time to serve a Thanksgiving meal to those in need. He is asking anyone who mailed a donation check to Lighthouse Ministries before August 13th to contact him to verify if it was received or make an arrangement to reissue a replacement.

Arrington says new security measures have been installed including a new secured dropbox, a safe buried in concrete and other security measures. Arrington says online donations are also accepted at WenatcheeLighthouse.org All donations are being matched up to $100,000 during the Ministry Center Fundraising Campaign