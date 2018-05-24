Lightning caused fire is contained above Cashmere

Lightning touched off a small, tenth of an acre fire south of Cashmere in Yaksum Canyon early Wednesday evening.

Central Washington Interagency Incident Command coordinator Johnathan Nash said crews from Chelan County Fire District 6 in Cashmere responded just after 6:30pm and knocked down the smoldering, slow moving fire located about 3 miles up the canyon. DNR firefighters were on the fire overnight and contained the fire sometime this morning. Nash said DNR personnel were planning to remain on the fire through the afternoon to make sure it does not get active in the warmer temperatures.

Nash said other fires may become visible as the weather warms up and vegetation dries out over the next several days.

Only one other fire has been traced to Wednesday’s widespread thundercell so far. Crews contained a quarter acre fire in Klickitat County located northwest of Goldendale