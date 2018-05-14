latest News

Linda Herald Drops Out of 12th District Legislative Race

Posted By: Dylan Carder May 14, 2018

Wenatchee city councilwoman Linda Herald announced Monday that she is dropping out of the race for representative in the 12th legislative district. Herald tells News Radio 560 KPQ that she realized that the time commitment would have been too much.

Herald says Keith Geohner has the experience to serve the people of the 12th district well in Olympia.

Other announced candidates are Ann Diamond and JD Greening. The seat is currently held by Cary Condotta.

