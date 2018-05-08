Linda Herald to Run for 12th District Seat

Linda Herald announces her candidacy for State Representative in the 12th legislative district being vacated by Cary Condotta … Herald has a long history of community service and is currently serving as Council Member for the City of Wenatchee …

Her top priorities are to improve the local healthcare, agricultural, and tourism industries; ensure quality education.

Linda Herald will be Michael Knight’s guest on “The Agenda”, Monday, May 14th, at 1:30 PM on NewsRadio 560 KPQ.