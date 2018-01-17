LINK Transit Board aiming at November ballot for tax request

The Link Transit Board has indicated it would prefer placing a 2/10ths of one percent sales tax increase request before voters this fall. Link General Manager Richard DeRock asked the board for direction at Tuesday’s meeting after the board decided decided last month to delay a February vote on what amounts to the same proposal. The board reached a consensus that a phased in request over two years with seperate 1/10th of a percent hikes was still the preferred choice.

The board decided in December to drop plans for a vote next month because a citizens committee would not have enough time to put forward an effective message on the service improvements that would be funded by the increased revenue. The board is is seeking the additional revenue to fund Sunday service, more frequent routes and longer hours of service. Two LINK surveys indicated riders wanted the service improvements and would be willing to pay for them with increased sales taxes.

Link Board Chairman Kevin Overbay said the board discussed the timeframe for the request at Tuesday’s meeting and feels November presents the best time to approach the public. Board members took turns expressing their thoughts on possible election dates. Dan Sutton questioned whether LINK has done an effective job communicating the objective of the sales tax request. “Have we gotten enough information out” said Sutton. He also expressed concern about asking for money when people see busses that are not full. “We need to communicate why”

Randy Agnew was concerned about an August election date and the effect of McCleary education funding property tax increases on the mood of voters.

Mia Bretz and Paul Parmley favored the November ballot because there would be more interest