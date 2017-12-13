Link Transit Board Repeals Decision on Sales Tax Measure

The following is a news release from Link Transit:

At a special meeting of the Link Transit Board of Directors on December 12, the Board chose to repeal their decision to place a sales tax initiative on the February, 2018 ballot, which was made at the November 21, 2017 board meeting.

The board has indicated their desire to continue to discuss and determine a better date and timeline to place a sales tax initiative proposal to the voters. “We are supportive of an effort to increase the services that Link Transit provides to our communities, and want to give every opportunity for an effort of this magnitude to be successful”, said Joyce Huber, Link Transit Board Chair.

This decision followed a robust discussion after several board members voiced concern about the decision to go to the voters in February. They felt that the short time frame until the election would not allow a citizens committee to form and to put out a clear and effective message on the service improvements that would be funded by the increased revenue.

The board is prepared to discuss this matter further in January.