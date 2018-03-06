Link Transit proposes service expansion

Link Transit has released their proposed service expansion which includes additional hours of service for some routes, and schedule changes on others.

Link released its’ first proposals for service enhancements in 12 years that include additional hours of weekday service on many routes operating within the Wenatchee/East Wenatchee area; and changes to the schedules and the span of service on some routes operating between Wenatchee and outlying communities.

Officials believe the changes represent a 7% increase in service, with some routes being operated until nearly 10 PM.

Link Transit conducted an 18 month community outreach effort in 2016-17. Overall, the most requested service improvements were increased service on weekends and operating busses later on weeknights

The service expansion proposal prioritized additional weekday service that will produce higher ridership over adding additional weekend service. Link has enough general fund revenue to provide about $450,000 for additional service and Link’s Board approved the staff recommendation to focus the resources where they would yield the greatest return.

Additional hours of service are being proposed for:

Route 1

Route 5

Route 8E

Route 8W

Route 11

Route 12

Current A

Significant schedule changes are also proposed for:

Route 20

Route 21

Route 22

Route 26

Check this link for specific route service changes

These proposals are available for review at www.linktransit.com, at Columbia Station, or at Link’s Operation and Maintenance Base in Olds Station. Public comments will be taken until Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at which time the Board of Directors will approve the changes. The comments and suggestions will be included in proposals to the Board in April.

Changes to service will become effective on Monday, July 2, 2018.