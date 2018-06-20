Link Transit Service Expanding July 2nd

Beginning July 2, hours of operation on many Link Transit routes operating within the Wenatchee/East Wenatchee area will increase. Also, there are additional trips coming to Route 21, which operates between Wenatchee and the Chelan/Manson area.

“We have heard from many people that they would like to be able to ride transit to and from work, but our current schedules just don’t work for them”, said Eric West, Marketing and Communications Coordinator. “Maybe they could get to work using transit, but they could not get home because service ended too early. Or they start their workday earlier than our service began, so using transit was not an option. We know this additional service will not address all the needs out there, but it should go a long way in addressing the demand for a longer span of service each day.”

Also on July 2, the schedules for Route 20 (Wenatchee to Chelan via Orondo) and Route 26 (Wenatchee to Ardenvoir via Entiat) will be adjusted to accomodate changes in their routing. Route 20 will terminate in Chelan, and both routes will operate from Olds Station, rather than Columbia Station in Wenatchee. These changes will require a transfer to travel into or out of Wenatchee. In most cases these transfers do not add significant time to the overall trip length. To mitigate the additional cost of travel that these transfers may result in for some riders who pay cash for individual trips, a reduced fare day pass will become available for purchase on July 2.

This service expansion represents about 7% of presently operated service hours, and will cost about $237,000 annually to operate.

Here is Link to complete schedules for all July 2 changes

Summary of changes effective July 2nd;

Service Monday – Friday is being added to:

Route 1 (South Wenatchee):

New trips at 5:30 AM, and 6:30, 7:00, 8:00 and 9:00 PM

Route 5 (Central/North Wenatchee):

New trips at 5:30 AM from WalMart, and 7:00, 8:00 and 9:00 PM

Route 8E (Wenatchee/East Wenatchee):

New trips at 5:30 AM, and 6:30, 8:00 and 9:00 PM

Route 8W (Wenatchee/East Wenatchee):

New trips at 5:30 AM, and 6:30, 7:00, 8:00 and 9:00 PM

Route 11 (East Wenatchee): New trip at 7:16 PM

Route 12 (East Wenatchee): New trip at 6:46 PM

Current A (Columbia Station/East Wenatchee):

New trips at 7:30, 8:00, 8:30 and 9:00 PM

Route 21 (Wenatchee to Manson via Entiat):

New trips at 6:30 AM, 12:30, 2:30 and 6:15 PM

