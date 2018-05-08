Lions Club Peace Officers Luncheon and Memorial Service

The public is invited to help the Greater Wenatchee Sunrise Lions Club recognize local Officers of the year at the 26th Annual “Peace Officer Appreciation Luncheon” on Wednesday, May 16 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. The “Peace Officer Appreciation Luncheon” is Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center (Stanley Civic Center). The law enforcement agencies who will be giving awards are: the Washington State Patrol, the Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff Departments and the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police

Departments.

The buffet luncheon combines the “Officer of the Year” awards ceremony and a memorial ceremony, which will honor officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

The public is invited to attend the luncheon which falls this year during the week of the 55th Anniversary of “National Peace Officer Memorial Day”. President John F. Kennedy signed a Congressional Joint Resolution in October 1962, declaring that May 15th be set as a day to honor all law enforcement officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty. In 1994, President Bill Clinton signed a bill mandating the United States Flag be lowered to half-staff on May 15th on all government buildings. Citizens of the United States are encouraged to honor fallen officers by displaying the flag at half-staff on that date. Additionally, the week surrounding May 15th was set as a week to honor all law enforcement officers working daily to protect the Nation and their communities from crime and disorder.

The luncheon’s keynote speaker will be retired City of Mukilteo Chief of Police Rex Caldwell.

David Severance, a retired Seattle Police Officer and organizer of the Memorial Service asks that the public show their support for their officers in these troubling times by attending this luncheon.

Lodge 17 of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Washington Chapter of “Concerns of Police Survivors” (C.O.P.S.) will be presenting the Memorial Ceremony this year.

David Severance will conduct the “Table of Honor” service where the fallen officers of Washington State are honored. According to the “Officer Down Memorial Page” 134 law enforcement officers of the United States and its possessions gave their lives “In the Line of Duty” in 2017. Names of these officers were added to the over 23,000 names on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. One of those names is a Washington State officer who died last year.

Chief of Police Randall Scott Gibson Kalama Police Department, Washington

Chief Gibson died after going into respiratory distress while performing a high-stress arrest, on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 Chief Gibson joins 287 Washington State Law Enforcement Officers known to have died in the line of duty. “Several officers whose names are on the Washington State Law Enforcement Memorial in Olympia, and on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, are from North Central Washington.” says Severance. “By attending the luncheon, you will be honoring their memory as we honor our local officers”.

Tickets are available at the door ($15) or by contacting Kathy McGaughey of the Greater Wenatchee Sunrise Lions Club by phone at 509-885-4482. Tickets are available online through a link at eventbrite.com Sunrise Lions Club members will be selling tickets at Pybus Market from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, May 12th