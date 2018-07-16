Little Camas Fire 100 Percent Contained, Crews Mopping Up

The Little Camas Fire is 100 percent contained according to DNR Spokesperson Janet Pearce.

“We have a strike team and a 20-person crew just mopping up and making sure all the hot spots are out. We’re going to release a few resources this fire [Tuesday].”

Pearce says the fire will be classified as a Type 4 fire Tuesday morning as crews draw down, but still look for anything concerning.

“Hot spots, you’ll see some smoldering going on and what they do is turn the dirt over just to make sure that they put it out with their water. Just making sure everything is cool before they go home.”

Pearce says they’ve been able to get more resources from the state legislature that has helped deal with these fires, but they also remain on the lookout for lightning busts that have struck Oregon this year.