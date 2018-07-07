Little Camas Fire at 338 Acres, 5% Containment

The Little Camas Fire did not grow overnight and a new smaller, more accurate acreage figure was provided after a Saturday morning briefing.

In a press release, officials said the fire remained within its established footprint overnight, despite the passing of a dry cold front accompanied by gusty winds. A strike team of engines patrolled the fire Friday evening.

Active fire continues to burn in heavy timber and slash. Saturday, firefighters continue to directly attack the fire where appropriate and safe. Hand crews are working to contain the fire on steep rugged terrain. Lack of road access on portions of the fire also present challenges to the fire suppression effort. Aerial resources will be used to support the ground crews as needed with helicopter water bucket drops and retardant drops.

Firefighters expect more favorable weather Saturday. Winds are forecast to be calm with gusts to seven miles per hour and temperature highs in the 70s. The current size of the fire is estimated to be 338 acres and is 5% contained.

270 personnel are assigned to the fire. Resources committed to the fire include:

Three Type 1 hot shot hand crews,

Three Type 2 hand crews,

17 engines,

Four dozers, and

Six water tenders.

Firefighters are also being supported by a heavy Type 1 helicopter, two Type 2 helicopters and an air attack Type 3 helicopter all based in Wenatchee.

An additional 175 personnel and three helicopters have also been ordered. Weather forecast for Monday is expected to present additional challenges with the passing of another dry cold front accompanied by gusty winds and low relative humidity.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team (NW 7) will assume command of the fire tomorrow, 7/8/18 at 6:00 am due to the increasing complexity of the fire.

The Camas Meadows Bible Camp and three adjacent homes remain under a level 1 evacuation notice. Forest Service Trail Red Hill #1223 and Tronsen Ridge Trail #1204 from Ruby Creek Trail to the 5 Miles Road junction are closed to public access. The remainder of the area is open.