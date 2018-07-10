Little Camas Fire Containment Increasing to 52 Percent

From a press release – Monday, firefighters completed control lines around the entire fire area, increasing fire containment to 52%. Hoses were also deployed around a major portion of the fire perimeter, and crews began mopping up hot spots adjacent to fire lines.

The dry cold front associated with gusty winds arrived as predicted last evening and tested the established control lines. Last night, a strike team of engines patrolled the fire and scouted for possible spot fires. However, fire remained within established lines.

Today, firefighters’ tactics will focus on securing containment lines and mopping up hot spots near lines. Aerial support will assist forces on the ground as needed to reinforce lines.

Fire managers also continue to monitor for rolling woody material and fire compromising control lines at the eastern portion of the fire on very steep and treacherous terrain.

Sustained 20-30 mile per hour winds are expected throughout the day. However, cooler temperature and higher relative humidity are also predicted today.

Suppression strategies for the Little Camas Fire remain focused on minimizing acres burned in order to protect commercial timber and sensitive plant habitat.

Road and trail closures near the fire area have been issued by the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. For details, visit www.fs.usda.gov/okawen.