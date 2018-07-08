Little Camas Fire Nearing 400 Acres, 11 Percent Contained

From a press release – Northwest Type 2 Incident Management Team 7 led by Incident Commander Eric Knerr assumed command of the Little Camas Fire today at 6:00 am. Local firefighters and the community would like to express thanks and appreciation to the Type 3 Northwest Washington Team led by Incident Commander Don Melton for their outstanding work.

Today, firefighters intend to seize the opportunity which today’s favorable weather is predicted to provide. Winds are expected to be relatively calm with occasional gusts of 10 miles per hour, relative humidity 20-28%, and temperatures reaching the low 80s. Fire managers’ strategy is to minimize acres burned and impacts to commercial timber and sensitive plant habitat. Type 1 hot shot crews plan to build fire line directly against the northern and southern edges of the fire.

Tomorrow, weather is again expected to become unfavorable with higher temperatures and lower relative humidity. In the afternoon, another dry cold front accompanied by gusty winds is also expected to pass through the fire area.

Steep rugged terrain, heavy concentration of fuels, and rolling materials continue to challenge the efforts of firefighters to suppress the fire. Lack of road access on portions of the fire also present challenges to the fire suppression effort. Aerial resources will be used to support the ground crews as needed with helicopter water bucket drops and retardant drops.

Last night, crews patrolled the fire and were successful containing some burning roll-out material on the eastern portion of the fire. The current size of the fire is estimated to be 399 acres and is 11% contained. 334 personnel are assigned to the fire.

Firefighters are also being supported by a heavy Type 1 helicopter, one Type 2 helicopter, one Type 3 helicopter, and an air attack all based in Wenatchee.

The Camas Meadows Bible Camp and three adjacent homes remain under a level 1 evacuation notice. Due to fire activity in the area, Forest Service Trail Red Hill #1223 and Tronsen Ridge Trail #1204 from Ruby Creek Trail to the 5 Miles Road junction are closed to public access. The remainder of the area is open.