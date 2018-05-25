Livestock kills reported in Peshastin

A cougar or bobcat attack is likely in the death of two small lambs in Peshastin. A property owner along Peshastin Creek, near the Big Y Cafe made the discovery May 19th but did not report it to the Department of Fish and Wildlife for two days. Sgt. Dan Klump said the delay prevented a search or setting of a live trap. Since the livestock were killed and consumed in the pen, it could suggest a bobcat was involved because a much larger cougar would tend to drag the carcass away to feed in solitude.
Two sheep were killed by a cougar five days earlier in Olalla Canyon. Klump said the cougar associated with the Ollala Canyon kill was a 110 pound male that was euthanized so another cougar or a bobcat is involved in the Peshastin case. Klump reminds residents to be aware that hungry cats will prey on small livestock and pets.
