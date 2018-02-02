Local attorney seeks Chelan County Superior Court seat

Wenatchee Attorney Travis Brandt has announced his candidacy for the Chelan County Superior Court judgeship recently vacated with the retirement of Judge T.W. “Chip” Small. Brandt is currently a partner at the Brandt Law Firm in Wenatchee and has practiced civil and criminal law in Chelan County since 1999

Brandt says he has picked up endorsements from Judge Small and former Chelan County Superior Court Judge John Bridges. Superior Court Judge John Hotchkiss and District Court Judge Judy McCauley from Douglas County have also offered endorsements for Brandt. Brandt says he received the most top choice votes in the recent Chelan/Douglas Bar Association poll to fill either of the recent openings on the bench due to retirements.

Gov. Inslee appointed a former Federal Immigration Judge Robert McSeveney to replace Small. The seat will be up for election this November.