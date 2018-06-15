Local Auto Repair Shops Honored by AAA

AAA Washington evaluates every AAA Approved Auto Repair facility in Washington and northern Idaho to measure quality of repair work, customer service, and overall shop cleanliness. From data collected through customer satisfaction surveys each year, the top performing facilities are honored with a AAA Top Shop Award. Facilities that earn honors as a AAA Top Shop have typically received customer satisfaction scores close to 100% during the last calendar year.

AAA is proud to announce that two local facilities are being recognized as AAA Top Shops:

First Choice Collision Center: 601 N Wenatchee Ave – (509) 663-7008

High Tech Automotive: 1730 McKittrick St– (509) 662-4426

Before being eligible for a AAA Top Shop Award, each facility must meet the precise standards needed to be included in the AAA Approved Auto Repair network. For customers, AAA approval signifies guaranteed, quality service from an auto repair facility that upholds strict requirements and offers a full range of services. AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities:

-Meet or exceed AAA exacting standards regarding equipment and certified technicians, and have an excellent track record of customer satisfaction.

-Guarantee service or repairs for 24 months or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first.

-Must offer a written estimate; return replaced parts (if requested in advance); and obtain approval before doing any work beyond the original estimate.

-Provide complimentary vehicle inspections to AAA members when having other services performed.

-Agree to let AAA arbitrate any disputes regarding quality of service or repairs.