Local Blues Raise Green for Special Olympics with Tip a Cop

Local law enforcement participated in the annual Tip a Cop event at Bob’s Burgers and Brew in East Wenatchee last Saturday.

Although the amount raised was not as high as previous years, as there were less officers available to donate their time, officer Steve Evitt is confident that not only will the event be held again next year, but multiple restaurants may be involved.

“We’ve been thinking, because we were only able to get one shift (of officers) this year, maybe if we could get another restaurant at the same time we might be able to double those efforts. But yeah, we’ll be doing it again.”

Local law enforcement were still able to raise $1,686 for Special Olympics athletes in Chelan and Douglas county.