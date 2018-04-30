Local couple surprised with community gift

Doug and Helen Lynch of Wenatchee received a surprise gift in front of a huge crowd gathered in Memorial Park at the Opening Ceremony of the 99th Apple Blossom Festival. While friends secretly arranged for the couple to be “delayed” in their arrival at the event hosted by Grace City Church, where the Lynch’s attend, emcee Pastor Josh McPherson was filling the crowd in on the battle Doug and Helen are facing.

Doug Lynch has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and has been given months to live. His wife Helen had told friends her one wish was as much time as possible to spend at home with Doug in the remaining time they still had together. McPherson told the crowd before the Lynch’s arrived, a PayPal account had been setup on the Grace City Church facebook page and the audience could donate to the account over the next hour or so. Baskets were also passed around to accept donations. McPherson told the audience they had to keep the surprise a secret until the Lynch’s were brought on stage to learn of the gift and several others they would receive.

SPOILER ALERT! You can watch the video to see what happens or read on…..well, the PayPal site crashed because of the huge response but over $12, 000 was raised. The money will give Helen the gift of more time away from work to spend with Doug. The Lynch’s are moving to Colorado to be near family but their moving expenses will be covered by Grace City Church and to deal with the challenges of driving in Colorado, the couple was given the gift of a new vehicle by Sangster Motors.

Is there any doubt Wenatchee is a great community?