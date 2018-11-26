Local Cryptominers Searching For Greener Pastures

Amid proposed changes to local PUDs’ rate structures for cryptomining operations, local miners have started leaving the area for better terms elsewhere.

Bob Pierce of the Clearwater Power Company, an energy co-op that mainly serves rural Idaho, explained why his company is suddenly seeing more interest.

“Because of other utilities having concerns like Chelan did, we took a hard look at it and we did not choose to adjust our rates at this time.” said Pierce, “We adjusted our service agreement to deal with maximum capacities of particular accounts so they agree to not exceed a maximum capacity. We just changed some of the wording on the contract that they sign when they first come on our lines.”

Many cryptominers have been looking to more simplified contracts like the one Clearwater Power has been offering. By comparison, Chelan PUD’s rates, also known as Schedule 36, are more complex in its structure as well as simply more expensive. One local cryptominer that moved out of Chelan County said his new contract with Clearwater is less than half the price of what he would be paying under Schedule 36.

However, the final cost from contracts from newly discovered providers like Clearwater may not be as apparent as it seems. Some PUDs and energy co-ops have not adequately addressed the issue of extra wear to their systems due to the increased load. So a cryptominer that expects a certain contracted rate may also see fees for damages to the system.

“What we heard from other utilities is that they had issues with (crypto) companies adding loads and overloading transformers, which costs the utility if they burn up or damage the transformer, and the utility has to replace it.” explained Pierce, “You just gotta be proactive about those kinds of things. We specified it in the contract that ‘you cannot exceed this peak demand. If you do you will be responsible specifically for these damages.’ We just kind of spelled out what we heard from other utilities that were problem areas from cryptomining.”

The Clearwater Power Company gets its power from the Bonneville Power Administration, which provides a blend of hydro and nuclear energy.

The Chelan PUD’s staff will be making its final recommendation for the proposed rate changes December 3rd. At that time the Chelan PUD’s Board of Commissioners may choose to adopt the new rate structure, which would come into affect in April.