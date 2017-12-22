Local film contest looking for submissions

The organizers of WEN-CON, a celebration of pop culture, are adding a short film festival and contest. Dominick Bonney, the social media coordinator for Wen-Con is putting out the call for submissions from area film makers of all ages.

Bonney said “If you have a story to tell in that two minute time frame, open to all genres, it could be horror, comedy, rom-com, abstract, whatever you want to do”

Films must between January 1st and by April 1st. HERE IS A LINK FOR RULES AND CONTEST INFO

The top prize will earn the filmmaker a state of the art drone.

The 2nd annual WEN-CON is April 21st at Town Toyota Center