Local Law Enforcement Supports Special Olympics with Tip a Cop

Local Special Olympics will be getting a big boost Saturday as law enforcement will hold their annual Tip a Cop fundraiser.

Officers from local and state agencies will meet at Bob’s Burgers and Brew in East Wenatchee from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. They will be bussing tables, serving orders, and engaging patrons as well as asking for donations (or tips).

“They can just show up and sit down.” explained Wenatchee police officer Stephen Evitt, “We have envelopes where they can donate cash, they can use a check, or there’s a spot on the envelope as well to put credit card information if they’d like to donate that way.”

Tip a Cop is an annual event held by the Wenatchee Valley Law Enforcement Torch Runners, or LETR, which is the largest public awareness vehicle and fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

For more information, visit specialolympicswashington.org