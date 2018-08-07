Local Law Enforcement To Host National Night Out

The 35th Anniversary of National Night Out is tonight in Centennial Park in Wenatchee.

National Night Out is a block party style effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood associations.

Cpl. Eric Vasquez with the Wenatchee Police Department is helping organize the event. Vazquez says the gathering is a community outreach that “helps people know that police are people too, that they have families that they need to go home to”

Local law enforcement agencies from throughout the Wenatchee Valley are participating. National Night Out runs from 6pm – 7:30pm in Centennial Park, 130 S. Wenatchee Avenue.

This event is free and open to all ages.