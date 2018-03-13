Local Sales Tax Rates Increasing for Some Washingtonians

Consumers in several Washington cities and counties will pay more in sales tax on purchases starting April 1, 2018. New tax rate increases will go to pay for emergency communications services, housing, transportation, and juvenile detention facilities in those communities.

According to the State Department of Revenue, the local sales tax rate in cities and in unincorporated areas of Okanogan County will increase by one-tenth of 1 percent to help pay for juvenile detention facilities and jails. The new sales tax rates are:

Unincorporated Okanogan County, Coulee Dam, Elmer City, Nespelem – 7.8 percent

Unincorporated transportation benefit area – 8.2 percent

Brewster, Conconully, Omak, Oroville, Pateros and Riverside – 8.2 percent

City of Okanogan, Tonasket and Winthrop – 8.3 percent

Twisp – 8.5 percent

The city of Moses Lake will see a local sales tax increase of two-tenths of 1 percent to help pay for transportation services. The new sales tax rate will be 8.1 percent.

The local sales tax rate in the city of Ellensburg will increase by one-tenth of 1 percent, to a total sales tax rate of 8.3 percent. The tax increase will go to help pay for housing and related services.