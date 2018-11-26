Local Schools, Apple STEM Network and GWATA Hosting Hour of Code Events

This year, millions of schools, including dozens in North Central Washington, will take part in activities to raise awareness about opportunities for Computer Science Education, by participating in activities and events like Hour of Code during Computer Science Awareness week, December 3-7.

The Hour of Code began as a one-hour coding challenge to give students a fun first introduction to computer science and has become a global learning, celebration, and awareness event. There is no experience needed to participate in an Hour of Code. There is no professional training needed. These events are supported in both Spanish and English and are free to the public.

As dozens of schools in North Central Washington are taking part in the Hour of Code during the school day, eleven local schools (in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Quincy) are opening their doors to the community to join their students and take a part in Computer Science Education week and show support by spending an hour writing computer code. Principals, teachers, staff, parent-teacher organizations, and even student volunteers are working together to bring these events to life.

In a 2017 poll, 91% of Washington State voters were supportive of computer science education.

We live in a world surrounded by technology. Computer science and technological developments have changed practice and shaped every industry in our region from energy to agriculture. The economic opportunity for all computing occupations are the fastest-growing, best paying, and now the largest sector of all new wages in the US.

We know that whatever field our students choose to go into as adults, their ability to succeed will increasingly depend on understanding how technology works. We are fortunate to have visionary schools and educators who believe that every 21st-century student should have the opportunity to learn how to create with technology. Computer science concepts also help nurture creativity and problem-solving skills to prepare students for any future career.

Dr. Sue Kane, Co-Director of the Apple STEM Network explained: “These evening events are an opportunity for our community to support educators, and learn about coding and how schools are supporting 21st-century learners. We want to encourage the community to come in and see the student engagement.”

To show support for the importance of computer science education, the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance (GWATA) is supporting the Hour of Code events with outreach to computer science professionals to attend each event. The students and community can hear first-hand about the need for computer science in our local workforce. Microsoft Tech Spark has generously provided resources and raffle prizes to help make the event a great experience for participants and is also helping to outreach to volunteers.

Listing of dates/times/location of community Hour of Code events: