Lost snowmobilers found safe

A Chelan County Search and Rescue team was able to locate a pair of lost snowmobilers Saturday in the Stemilt Basin after the pair got lost in whiteout conditions. Deputy Rich Magnussen said George M. Batterman, 75 of East Wenatchee and Cory C. Heston, 34 of Duvall called family members to report that they were lost and one of their snowmobiles was stuck.

RIVERCOM dispatch center received a call about 1:40pm Saturday from a family member indicating the men were lost and needed help. RIVERCOM made phone contact with one of the snowmobilers and obtained GPS coordinates on their location that placed them near the intersection of Jump Off Rd and Schaller Rd. Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue reached the men shortly before 5:30pm.

Magnussen said rescuers reported the snowmobilers were very well prepared and were able to build a shelter and start a fire to stay warm. The search team lead the subjects back to the sno park where they were re-united with family members.