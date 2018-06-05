Lt. Gov Habib Speaking at CWU Graduation

Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib will deliver the commencement address during Central Washington University’s two 2018 graduation exercises Saturday June 9 at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.

Habib has been blind since he was eight years old and says he talk about his personal experience in higher education.

“I recognize how many obstacles they’ve had to overcome in order to get there. Sometimes those obstacles are more obvious, but in all cases it takes such a monumental effort for people to be able to achieve something like this, graduating from college.”

In his role as Washington’s chief opportunity officer, Lieutenant Governor Habib dedicates himself to increasing and developing new opportunities in higher education and employment.

He says he will also discuss his efforts—and why they are so important right now. “The way that we will as a country, not only survive, but thrive in the new knowledge economy will be by substantially, even drastically, expanding access to higher education.”

Habib will address the university’s first ceremony, at 9:30 a.m., which will be for graduates from the College of Education and Professional Studies and College of Business. At 2 p.m., those earning degrees from the College of Arts and Humanities and College of the the Sciences will be honored.

CWU will award more than 38-hundred bachelor’s and master’s diplomas to student who completed coursework this academic year.