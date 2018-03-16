Lucky Lottery Stores

Are you feeling the luck of the Irish? With St. Patrick’s Day upon us, Washington’s Lottery is sharing its “Luckiest Stores” – retail locations that have sold the most Scratch tickets with prizes worth $1,000 or more in the previous calendar year.

Washington’s Lottery released a “Luckiest Stores” list for six regions around the state: Tri-Cities, Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, and Central Washington.

The Safeway located on 510 Grant Rd in East Wenatchee is the “Luckiest Store” in Central Washington with seven big Scratch wins in 2017. Four of the Ten luckiest stores in Central Washington are in the Wenatchee Valley.

The top 10 “Luckiest Stores” around Central Washington are:

Seven Big Wins: Safeway at 510 Grant Rd in East Wenatchee

Four Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 11 Grant Rd in East Wenatchee

Four Big Wins: Selah Conoco 301 S 1st St in Selah

Four Big Wins: Safeway at 205 N 5th Ave in Yakima

Four Big Wins: Safeway at 711 W 1st Ave in Toppenish

Four Big Wins: Safeway at 400 N Ruby St in Ellensburg

Three Big Wins: North Ave Market at 1816 N Wenatchee Ave in Wenatchee

Three Big Wins: Apple Bin Shell at 3707 W Nob Hill Blvd in Yakima

Three Big Wins: Beer Wine & More at 116 N Chelan Ave in Wenatchee

Three Big Wins: Wray’s Meadowbrook at 7200 W Nob Hill Blvd in Yakima

To learn more about Washington’s Lottery visit walottery.com.