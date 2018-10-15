Mail Thefts in Sunnyslope Area

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office had several reports of stolen mail on Monday in the Sunnyslope area. A postal carrier also found mail littering the roadway along a route on Lower Sunnyslope Road, Easy Street, Sunset, Knowles Road, American Fruit Road, Viewmont, and Lovell Road. Deputies assisted in gathering mail from the roadway and assisted in returning mail to residents in the area.

There is no suspect information but the Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance from anyone who may have information, including surveillance video of the thefts. Please contact the Sheriff’s Office tip-line at 509-667-6845. You can also submit a tip at the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office website: www.co.chelan.wa.us/sheriff/forms/submit-a-tip

For suggestions on safeguarding your mail available at the US Postal Service Inspection website: https://postalinspectors.uspis.gov/